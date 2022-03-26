P&O protesters march in Dover as firm detained for being 'unfit to sail'

Protesters gathered in Dover on Saturday (26 March) as the RMT union urged a stop to what it called the “P&O jobs massacre”.

Protests are taking place at UK ports in Liverpool and Hull over sacking of 80 P&O Ferries seafarers.

Protesters are calling for the company’s boss to quit.

This comes after a P&O-operated ship was detained for being “unfit to sail” on Friday.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said he is not willing to compromise the safety of passengers and P&O vessels as a whole.

Shapps insisted that the company will not be able to rush training of new employees.