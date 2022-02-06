Protests over Covid vaccine mandate continue across Canada

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Canadian cities, including Toronto, on Saturday (5 February) as protests against vaccine mandates spread from Ottawa, the capital.

The protest started as a movement against the requirement to be vaccinated for cross-border truckers, called “Freedom Convoy”.

It has then turned into a rally against Covid restrictions and PM Justin Trudeau’s government.

“We’re all sick and tired of the mandates, of the intimidation, of living in one big prison,” said Robert, a Toronto protester. “We just want to go back to normal without having to take into our veins the poison which they call vaccines.”