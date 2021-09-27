Hundreds of protesters have rallied in Tunisia’s capital to protest against President Kais Saied’s move to seize governing powers.

On Sunday, demonstrators gathered in the centre of Tunis under a heavy police presence to demand the politician's resignation.

Protestors chanted: “The people want the fall of the coup.”

Saied gave himself the power to rule by decree on Wednesday while rushing aside the 2014 constitution, two months after sacking the prime minister, suspending parliament, and assuming executive authority.

About 2,000 people attended the rally in front of the iconic National Theatre waving banners and shouting: "The people want to impeach the president."