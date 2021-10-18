Jen Psaki has defended President Joe Biden’s apparent failure to use a mask at a recent outing to a restaurant in Washington DC.

Footage surfaced over the weekend of Mr Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden walking through a restaurant without face coverings, apparently violating the mandate in the city.

When asked by Fox’s Peter Doocy about the video, the White House press secretary said that the pair had not been as quick to put their masks on as they should have been, but calling it a common mistake.

