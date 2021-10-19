White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shut down a question from a reporter about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s paternity leave.

Emerald Robinson of Newsmax asked if it would be “wise” for the secretary to “come back to work”, beginning a heated exchange between the pair.

“He’s at work,” Ms Psaki fired back, before confirming she was on a conference call with Mr Buttigieg on Tuesday morning.

She also used her answer to reaffirm the Biden Administration’s effort to bring a law in to protect paternity and maternity leave across the US.

