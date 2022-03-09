Psaki labels Russian attack on children’s hospital ‘barbaric’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said the Russian missile on a Ukrainian children's hospital was a 'barbaric' use of military force.

Women in labour were among those injured in the bombing of the children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol, during an agreed ceasefire, according to governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"As a mother.. it is horrifying to see the barbaric use of military force to go after innocent civilians" said Psaki.

