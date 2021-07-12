Watch live as Jen Psaki leads White House briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is due to hold a press briefing on Monday, following Joe Biden’s statement supporting protests in Cuba.

“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime,” a statement from the president read.

“The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.”