White House press secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly refused to reveal how many breakthrough Covid-19 cases there has been among White House staffers.

Referencing the Biden administration’s previous claim that it seeks to the “the most transparent in history”, a reporter asked Ms Psaki to release the number of breakthrough cases. Ms Psaki responded citing the lower risk posed by Covid-19 to the vaccinated. When pressed again, Ms Psaki retorted “Why do you need to have that information?”

This comes as a White House staffer and an aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive this week, despite being fully vaccinated.