Watch live as Jen Psaki holds briefing after Biden gives speech on Russia

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily briefing after Biden announced new sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

The president said that the United States had already sanctioned Russian banks that hold about $1 trillion in assets, adding that it was also blocking four more major banks.

“This is a pre-meditated attack” Mr Biden said in an address from the White House, noting how he moved 175,000 troops and military supplies ahead of the invasion.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here