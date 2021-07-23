White House press secretary Jen Psaki has appeared to tease former President Donald Trump over his Twitter ban.

In a statement on his website Mr Trump said that the Cleveland Indians’ name change was “a disgrace” and “many Indians” would be upset. The team were renamed the Cleveland Guardians following a national effort by institutions to drop motifs considered racist. Ms Psaki announced the administration’s support for the move, adding that their view is likely in opposition to that of Mr Trump.

When asked about Mr Trump’s comments, she said “I haven’t seen his tweet or however he’s communicating these days”.