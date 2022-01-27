White House will 'not play games' with Supreme Court nomination, says Psaki

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said Republicans who are predicting the background of Biden’s Supreme Court nominee are ‘playing games’.

Ms Psaki told reporters on Thursday, “If anyone is saying they plan to characterize whoever he nominates — after thorough consideration with both parties as ‘radical’ — before they knew literally anything about who she is, they just obliterated their own credibility”.

Ms Psaki said Mr Biden’s intention was “not to play games,” but to “consult with members of both parties” before nominating “a qualified candidate” by the end of February.

