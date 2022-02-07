Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Monday (7 February).

She will be taking questions ahead of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, where the pair will discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Tensions remain high in eastern Europe, where around 100,000 Russian troops have been stationed at the Ukrainian border.

Many of Ms Psaki’s daily briefings over the last few weeks have been dominated by the ongoing situation and she will likely be asked more questions on the US response today.

