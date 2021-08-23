Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing with reporters.

She will likely be quizzed once again on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and could also be asked questions about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who made his farewell address earlier today.

The briefing comes just hours after the Pentagon admitted to not knowing how much US military equipment has fallen into the hands of the Taliban in recent weeks.

Earlier today, President Joe Biden also made remarks regarding Covid-19 vaccinations.