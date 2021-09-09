Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is to hold a news briefing on Thursday, ahead of a speech by US President Joe Biden later. Reuters reports that in his latest national address on the coronavirus at 9pm (GMT), Biden will require all federal employees and government contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and set out new rules for schools and businesses. The news comes amid a rise in cases in the United States, with experts issuing warnings about the number of infections in children.