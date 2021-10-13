White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration would not guarantee that holiday packages arrive on time as concerns mount around the stability of US supply chains ahead of the holiday season.

“We are not the Postal Service,” Ms Psaki told reporters at the briefing, while putting the burden for that issue on the US mail service as well as FedEx and UPS.

She also stressed that the White House’s task force to address supply chain issues were continuing to meet and take actions to address supply issues as they arose.