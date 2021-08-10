Fans of Paris Saint-Germain are so hyped up about the potential signing of one Lionel Messi , that they’ve taken to camping out at the airport and their own stadium, waiting on his likely arrival.

The Argentine striker is expected to join the French champions after he was forced to leave his boyhood club FC Barcelona after spending 21 years in Spain.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday (10 August), Messi has agreed a two-year deal with PSG worth a whopping €25 million (£21.2 million) a year, with the option to extend for a third season.