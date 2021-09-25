Footage shows a man pushing his car into a petrol station in Bristol, amid a lack of fuel caused by panic-buying.

The man asks a journalist, who was recording the long queues that have formed at petrol stations all across the UK, for help pushing the car that ran out of fuel.

The footage had to be muted in part because of the strong language used during this frustrating situation.

Long queues keep forming at forecourts across the UK, while ministers and police urged motorists not to panic-but and to be “sensible”.