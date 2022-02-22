‘Putin is a criminal and he should be under trial,’ says political analyst

A Ukrainian politics expert has branded President Vladimir Putin a “criminal”, stating he should “be under trial”.

Oleg Golubenko spoke from Kyiv to Israeli news show, i24, revealing his thoughts about the ongoing tensions and threat of war against his country in a live interview.

The political analyst and commentator said that: “Putin is a criminal, and so he should be under trial.”

He added: “We believe that the whole world will understand it, it’s the second Hitler unfortunately.”

