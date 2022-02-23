Putin pulls diplomats out of Ukraine as attack seems imminent

Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday recognising parts of eastern Ukraine as independent entities and justified his decision of sending Russian forces there to “maintain peace”.

The recognition of Luhansk and Donetsk and Putin’s call for Russian diplomats to leave Ukraine as he ordered his forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine could indicate an imminent attack.

World leaders condemned the Russian President and announced possible sanctions.

Speaking at a Washington DC press conference, Joe Biden called Putin’s actions in eastern Ukraine a “flagrant violation of international law”.