Putin could resort to ‘more barbaric tactics’ in Ukraine, Dominic Raab warns

Dominic Raab warned Russia's president could resort to “more barbaric tactics” in Ukraine amid fierce resistance on the ground.

The deputy prime minister claimed the Russian advance had “stuttered” and suggested the conflict was turning into a “much more perilous misadventure” than Vladimir Putin had anticipated.

Speaking on the sixth day of the invasion, Mr Raab said: “We know that Putin will react to this, or we fear that he will react to this, with even more barbaric tactics, that’s why we must be prepared that this could be a long haul.”

