Putin 'cannot remain in power', says Biden calling him a 'dictator'

President Joe Biden on Saturday called for Vladimir Putin’s removal after he called the Russian leader a “dictator”.

In a speech in Poland’s capital, the US president said: “For God’s sake this man cannot remain in power.”

He also said: “A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never crush a people’s love for liberty.”

Biden also used a speech in Poland’s capital to make a strong defense of liberal democracy and the NATO military alliance, while also saying Europe must steel itself for a long fight against Russian aggression.