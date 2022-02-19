Vladimir Putin oversees missile launch drills with Belarus president

Vladimir Putin was joined by his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to oversee the nuclear drill test amid growing tensions with Ukraine.

The Russian president watched the exercises featuring ballistic and cruise hypersonic missiles on screens from the Russian “situation centre”.

Russia has stationed an estimated 190,000 military forces along the borders with Ukraine, increasing suspicion that an invasion is imminent.

Nato and Western countries have warned Moscow against any aggression, insisting there will be retaliation if it attacks Ukraine.

Russia denies planning to attack Ukraine.