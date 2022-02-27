Russia’s President Putin has raised the stakes yet further by putting his nuclear forces on “high alert” as Ukrainian forces claim to have fought off an attack to seize Kharkiv after fighting in the country’s second city on Sunday.

The war, which has sent a shudder across the world entered the fourth day, has seen street fighting in Kharkiv resulting in Ukraine’s forces managing to resist the advance of Moscow’s troops, governor Oleh Synyehubov claimed.

“Control over Kharkiv is completely ours! The city is being completely cleansed of the enemy,” he wrote on Telegram.

