Defence Secretary urges Europe ‘do not hesitate’ in deterring Putin

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace urged Europe to "not hesitate" in taking action to deter President Vladimir Putin at a Joint Expeditionary Force ministerial meeting as Russian troops enter Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has announced the UK’s “barrage” of measures against Moscow, which include sanctioning five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals, in response to Mr Putin’s military incursion into the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The prime minister also warned MPs to expect to soon see 200,000 Russian troops on the border with Ukraine in preparation for “a full-scale offensive”.

