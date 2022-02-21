Vladimir Putin addresses Russia: ‘Ukraine was created by Russia’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he plans to sign a decree recognising the two separatist regions of Ukraine as independent entities in a televised address to the nation this evening.

The Kremlin today announced Putin told France’s president and Germany’s chancellor of his decision during phone calls on Monday after considering requests from separatist groups to recognise them as states independent from Ukraine.

It comes as shelling has intensified since last week along a fraught frontline between the pro-Russia rebels and Ukrainian forces.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here