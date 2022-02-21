Putin signs decrees recognizing independence of Ukraine's separatist regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree in recognition of two separatist provinces of Ukraine as independent during a televised address to the nation on Monday (21 February).

Putin said he was confident that Russian citizens supported the announcement after considering requests from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

Boris Johnson criticised Putin’s decision to recognise the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk and called it a breach of international law.

Mr Johnson said Mr Putin’s latest move was an “ill omen” and a “dark sign” that things are moving in the wrong direction between Ukraine and Russia.