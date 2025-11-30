Fiona Hill: Russian expert on why Putin knows exactly how to get Trump on side

Vladimir Putin knows exactly how to get Donald Trump on side, a former White House adviser who observed meetings between the pair has said.

In an hour-long interview, Fiona Hill told world affairs editor Sam Kiley how the Russian president is in tune with how his American counterpart can be flattered just by being around world leaders.

The fluent Russian speaker also recalled the moment Putin could not resist the temptation to tease Trump, which translators hid from the US president.

Listen and watch The Independent’s World of Trouble podcast in full above.