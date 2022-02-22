Vladimir Putin calls for demilitarisation of Ukraine amid rising tensions

Vladimir Putin called for demilitarisation of Ukraine amid rising tensions of an invasion.

Russia’s parliament has agreed a request from President Vladimir Putin to use the country’s military forces outside the country, a move which could allow a broader attack on Ukraine.

Mr Putin made his request in a letter to the upper house of parliament to formalise any Russian military deployment.

The move was quickly rubber-stamped later on Tuesday and comes into immediate effect.

The parliamentary approval came just hours after the US said an invasion of Ukraine had begun.

