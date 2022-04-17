Vladimir Putin ‘believes he is winning’ Ukraine war, says Austrian chancellor

Vladimir Putin “believes he is winning the war” in Ukraine, Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer has claimed following a meeting in Moscow.

Mr Nehammer also revealed that he told the Russian president that his attitude and view “is not shared by anybody” and hopes the discussion made him realise what was really going on.

“He believes he is winning the war,” he said of Mr Putin.

“At the end of our talks, he told me it’s better the war ends earlier than later. So I think he knows exactly what is going on now.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.