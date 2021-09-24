A python has been found hiding inside the bonnet of a car on a dirt road near Satara in India. The footage, captured by Peter Craig-Cooper from South Africa, shows people attempting to free the animal from the vehicle - with one person using a stick to try and pry it free. "We nearly got it out but it then descended into the motor and we could not budge it ... We later heard the vehicle was left there overnight and the next day the bumper had to be removed to get the snake out safely," Craig-Cooper said.