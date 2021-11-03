QAnon supporters attended a gathering in Dallas, Texas, at which they falsely believed JFK junior would reveal he is not dead and announce a 2024 presidential run with Donald Trump, the former president.

The bizarre and unfounded theory suggests that JFK’s plane accident was just a ruse to fake his death and that he will be resurrected.

QAnon is a wide-ranging conspiracy theory based on factually incorrect information that Mr Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in government, business and the media.

