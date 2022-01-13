Prince Andrew's honorary military titles and royal patronages have been returned to Queen Elizabeth II with her “approval and agreement", Buckingham Palace said.

More than 150 navy and army veterans had written to the queen asking her to strip Andrew of all his military ranks and titles after a U.S. judge said Wednesday a sex assault lawsuit against Andrew could go ahead.

In a joint letter issued by the group Republic they said Andrew had “brought the services he is associated into disrepute.”

