The Queen will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The 95-year-old monarch was ordered to rest by doctors over three weeks ago, after spending a night in hospital on 20 October, undergoing preliminary tests.

She had been forced to pull out of a number of engagements, including a trip to Northern Ireland and an appearance at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Buckingham Palace have also confirmed the Queen will miss the General Synod service and opening session next week, despite attending Sunday's remembrance service.

