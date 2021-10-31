Boris Johnson has said the Queen was “on very good form” during their weekly conversation.

The monarch, 95, has been advised to rest for at least two weeks by doctors after an overnight hospital stay earlier this month.

"I spoke to her majesty as I do every week, this week, and she's on very good form," the prime minister said on Saturday.

"She's just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest. I think that's the important thing and I think the whole country wishes her well.”

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.