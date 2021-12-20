Queen cancels Christmas at Sandringham

The Queen has cancelled her plans to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham House amid Covid fears.

Buckingham Palace confirmed to The Independent that Her Majesty will spend Christmas and New Year at Windsor Castle instead of travelling to her home in Norfolk as she usually would.

A royal source said the decision was a personal one taken after careful consideration, reflecting a precautionary approach.

Family will be visiting the Queen at Windsor and sensible precautions and all appropriate guidelines will be followed.

