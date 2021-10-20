The Queen has had to cancel a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice, Buckingham Palace has said.

The 95-year-old monarch was meant to be travelling to Northern Ireland for a two day trip, which was due to begin on Wednesday. She is said to be in “good spirits” and “disappointed” that she is no longer able to go.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland”

