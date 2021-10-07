The Queen has held her first major event at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic began, launching her Commonwealth Games 2022 baton on a global relay.

Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox was given the honour of taking the baton on the first leg of its 90,000-mile journey which will lead to the opening ceremony in the host city Birmingham.

The relay will go through 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth over 294 days and will return to Birmingham for the opening ceremony on July 28.