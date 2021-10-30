The Queen has been advised by doctors to rest for at least two more weeks and she will not undertake official visits during the next fortnight, Buckingham Palace has said.

The monarch, 95, could undertake some light desk duties during that time but will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on 13 November.

It is, though, her “firm intention” to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph one day later.

The palace has already announced that the Queen will not attend the Cop26 summit, but will instead send a virtual message.

