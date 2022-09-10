British Airways pilot informs passengers of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

A British Airways pilot informed passengers mid-flight that Queen Elizabeth II had died.

The announcement was made as the plane approached London Heathrow just over an hour after the news broke on Thursday, 8 September.

Footage shows the pilot telling passengers that the Queen had “passed away earlier today with the family by her side.”

“I thought I should at least tell you that before you arrive at the terminal as I know many will be very, very sad about this...We’ll all be thinking about her family at this time,” he added.

