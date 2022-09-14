Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Britain has entered a period of national mourning and there has been an outpouring of grief as the country remembers its longest-reigning monarch.

The day of the Queen’s funeral has been approved as a bank holiday by King Charles III, meaning many schools, supermarkets and other organisations will be closing their doors on Monday 19 September as a mark of respect.

Lidl, Aldi, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Tesco have all confirmed that most of their stores will close on the day, while many other establishments will also do the same.

