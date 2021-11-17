The Queen has been seen at her first official engagement after missing a Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph because of a sprained back.

The monarch was photographed standing and smiling while meeting Britain’s most senior uniformed military adviser at Windsor Castle.

The 95-year-old met Gen Sir Nick Carter, chief of the defence staff.

Concern over the Queen’s health has been heightened since last month, when she spent a night in hospital for what Buckingham Palace described as “preliminary checks”.

