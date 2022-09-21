Prince Harry smiles at Princess Charlotte during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The Duke of Sussex and Princess Charlotte shared a sweet moment as they sat next to each other at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, 19 September.

Footage shows Prince Harry smiling as his niece, turns to look at him during the commital service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Princess Charlotte, the Queen's great-granddaughter, was one of the youngest members of the royal family to attend the service among 2,000 guests in the church.

