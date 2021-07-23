A resurfaced video has shown the Queen speaking French at a G7 drinks reception, with the late Princess Diana and former prime minister Margaret Thatcher also in attendance. The footage, reportedly filmed in 1991 for the documentary Elizabeth R, also sees the monarch talk to ex-PM Ted Heath at the Buckingham Palace ceremony. In the clip, Heath can be heard speaking about his visit to see Saddam Hussein, then president of Iraq, saying “I went there”. The Queen, laughing, replied: “I know you did. But you are expendable now.”