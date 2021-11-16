The Queen has described the coronavirus pandemic as a period “of anxiety, of grief, and of weariness”, in an address delivered to the Church of England’s national assembly by the Earl of Wessex.

After missing the Remembrance Sunday service at the weekend, the Queen was to appear in person at the Synod, but her appearance was cancelled last week.

Prince Edward, who read the 95-year-old head of state’s speech to bishops and clergy at Church House, the Westminster headquarters of the Church of England, praised the institution for offering “hope” during the pandemic.

