Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas Day message

The Queen has shared her personal grief over the death of her husband Prince Philip in her Christmas Day message, saying there was “one familiar laugh missing” this year.

The monarch said his “mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him”, as she empathised with families who lost loved ones this year.

Queen Elizabeth also praised Prince Charles and Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for their focus on climate change.

