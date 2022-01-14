Queen bows her head alone at Prince Philip’s funeral hours after alleged No 10 party

The Queen was forced to mourn Prince Philip alone at a socially distanced funeral last April, hours after Downing Street staff are alleged to have partied into the night.

New reports suggest two leaving events took place at No 10 on 16 April 2021, when the UK was in step two of a strict lockdown roadmap, which banned indoor mixing.

Just hours later, heartbreaking images emerged of the Queen - wearing a mask to cover her face - sitting alone as she said farewell to her husband of 73 years at Windsor Castle.

