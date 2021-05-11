The Queen’s Speech has set out government plans to introduce new laws designed to safeguard freedom of speech at universities.

It marks the government’s intention to push ahead with a Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill for universities in England.

In a speech setting out proposals for the next year, Queen Elizabeth II said on Tuesday that legislation will be introduced to “protect freedom of speech”.

Under the proposed legislation, new requirements will be imposed on universities and student unions, with a regulator able to issue fines for any breaches.

Student unions will also have to ensure freedom of speech for members and visiting speakers.