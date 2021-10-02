The Queen has called on MSPs to tackle climate change as she formally opened the sixth session of the Scottish parliament on Saturday.

In a speech ahead of the Cop26 climate conference next month, the Queen sais that there is a great opportunity for “hope and optimism” now that the country is emerging from the “adverse and uncertain times” of the pandemic.

She said: “Next month, I will be attending Cop26 events in Glasgow. The eyes of the world will be on the United Kingdom – and Scotland in particular – as leaders come together to address the challenges of climate change.