The Queen spent Wednesday night in hospital after cancelling her visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace has said.

Spokesperson said the 95-year-old monarch was seen by specialists at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in central Londo for “preliminary investigations” – but returned to Windsor today (21 October).

Her admittance is understood not to have been related to Covid.

The palace spokesperson said: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.