Queen tests positive for Covid and is displaying symptoms

The Queen has tested positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace has revealed.

Despite this, the 95 year old is expected to continue “light duties” over the coming days, the palace wrote in a statement.

They added that she is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” at the moment, but will receive medical attention.

She had been in recent contact with her son Prince Charles, 73, who tested positive last week.

The palace added: “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

